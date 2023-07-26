Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Calumet Veteran Resource Fair and PACT Act Presentation

Veteran Resource Fair with lunch, prizes, gifts, resources and information!

When:

Wed. Aug 2, 2023, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Calumet Colosseum

110 Red Jacket Road

Calumet, MI

Cost:

Free

Veteran Resource Fair!  Open to the public.  Free lunch.  $20 fuel card with proof of service.  Drawings, prizes and give-a-ways.  Veteran Service Officers and service organizations with resources and subject matter experts onsite!  PACT Act information session from 2 to 3 pm.  

