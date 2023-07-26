Calumet Veteran Resource Fair and PACT Act Presentation
Veteran Resource Fair with lunch, prizes, gifts, resources and information!
When:
Wed. Aug 2, 2023, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Calumet Colosseum
110 Red Jacket Road
Calumet, MI
Cost:
Free
Veteran Resource Fair! Open to the public. Free lunch. $20 fuel card with proof of service. Drawings, prizes and give-a-ways. Veteran Service Officers and service organizations with resources and subject matter experts onsite! PACT Act information session from 2 to 3 pm.See more events