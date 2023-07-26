Chippewa County Veteran Resource Fair

Veteran resources, gifts, information and resources!

When: Tue. Aug 22, 2023, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Sault Wesleyan Church 3556 Seymour Road Sault Ste Marie, MI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veteran Resource Fair, PACT Act Presentation and S.A.V.E. Training. $20 fuel card with proof of service. Vendors include but not limited to: Chippewa County Veteran Service Officer, MVAA, Iron Mtn VA, UPCAP, I-REACH, Reserve Transition, Employment & Educ., Walking with Warriors, Medicare/Medicaid Assistance, Veteran Housing, Soldier & Family Readiness, Financial info (avoid fraud and scams)

*Proof of military service examples: VA ID Card, DD-214, County Vet ID, or other military/Veteran documentation