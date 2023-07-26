Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Chippewa County Veteran Resource Fair

Veteran resources, gifts, information and resources!

When:

Tue. Aug 22, 2023, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Sault Wesleyan Church

3556 Seymour Road

Sault Ste Marie, MI

Cost:

Free

Veteran Resource Fair, PACT Act Presentation and S.A.V.E. Training.  $20 fuel card with proof of service.  Vendors include but not limited to: Chippewa County Veteran Service Officer, MVAA, Iron Mtn VA, UPCAP, I-REACH, Reserve Transition, Employment & Educ., Walking with Warriors, Medicare/Medicaid Assistance, Veteran Housing, Soldier & Family Readiness, Financial info (avoid fraud and scams)

*Proof of military service examples: VA ID Card, DD-214, County Vet ID, or other military/Veteran documentation

