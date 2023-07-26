Skip to Content
Virtual Veterans Town Hall - Wichita, KS

Dole VA hosting Virtual Veterans Town Hall on August 2, 2023

Join Dole VA on August 2 for an informative town hall for Veterans!

When:

Wed. Aug 2, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join us on Wednesday, August 2, at 11 a.m. for our next Veterans Town Hall. Take the opportunity to meet our new Medical Center Director, Mr. Michael Payne.

Dole VA leadership and staff will also provide information on:

  • Health Care Surveys: How they improve care and the Veteran experience
  • Dole VA’s Parking Lot Shuttle Service
  • PACT Act Updates
  • Wichita’s Goal of Functional Zero Homelessness for Veterans
  • Also, get updates on construction projects and initiatives in our canteen

 

Due to the current renovation project in our auditorium, this town hall will be virtual only. Click on the event link to join the meeting!

