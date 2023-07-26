Virtual Veterans Town Hall - Wichita, KS

Join Dole VA on August 2 for an informative town hall for Veterans!

Join us on Wednesday, August 2, at 11 a.m. for our next Veterans Town Hall. Take the opportunity to meet our new Medical Center Director, Mr. Michael Payne.

Dole VA leadership and staff will also provide information on:

Health Care Surveys: How they improve care and the Veteran experience

Dole VA’s Parking Lot Shuttle Service

PACT Act Updates

Wichita’s Goal of Functional Zero Homelessness for Veterans

Also, get updates on construction projects and initiatives in our canteen

Due to the current renovation project in our auditorium, this town hall will be virtual only. Click on the event link to join the meeting!