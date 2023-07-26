2023 Dole VA Job Fair - Wichita, KS

Looking for a job or to advance your career? Have a friend or family member seeking employment?

Join us at the 2023 Dole VA Veteran-focused job fair, featuring at least 75 of the top employers from federal, manufacturing, retail, and service industries in the area. Explore a wide range of job openings and career paths. Don't miss this chance to network with industry leaders and speak to those seeking employees.

While this job fair is Veteran focused, all job seekers are invited to attend.