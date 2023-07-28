Preparing for SBA’s Veteran Small Business Certification - Online

Are you a Veteran looking to start or grow your small business? Don't miss this exciting opportunity to learn all about SBA's Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program.

Join us on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 2:00 PM (Eastern Daylight Time) for this informative session. Whether you're just starting out or looking to take your business to the next level, this event is a must-attend for Veterans in the business world.

During this webinar, our expert speakers will guide you through the process of obtaining your VetCert certification, which can open doors to various government contracts and resources. You'll gain valuable insights about the application process, eligibility criteria, and the benefits of being a certified Veteran-Owned Small Business.

Don't miss this opportunity to network with fellow Veterans, industry experts, and government officials!

