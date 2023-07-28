The Inaugural Warrior GMR VA Duel of Champions: Gaming for a Cause - Washington, DC

2023 Warrior GMR Event Series: Are you game?

When: Sat. Sep 16, 2023, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm ET Repeats Where: National Press Club 529 14th Street NW Washington, DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Embark on a unique Esports journey this September with the groundbreaking "Warrior GMR VA Duel of Champions." This exciting two-day event is an unprecedented collaboration between the Warrior GMR Foundation, Active Duty Military Branches, Howard University Esports, and The VA's Center For Minority Veterans. This innovative tournament sets a new bar in the Esports arena, spotlighting the underserved and Veteran communities.

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, participants will be plunged into the thrilling world of Rocket League, a high-octane sports game that merges the exhilaration of football with the thrill of rocket-powered cars, making every match a gravity-defying battle of skill and strategy. Watch as Veterans and civilians demonstrate their skill, tenacity, and teamwork in this intense competition, echoing the fighting spirit and resilience that defines our servicemen and women.

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, the gaming thrill continues with a "Smash Bros Open" tournament. Opening its doors to local colleges, high schools, and the veteran community, this event is an open invitation to showcase your skills and compete in one of the most beloved fighting games of all time. Witness the high-spirited competition as students and Veterans go controller-to-controller in a series of dynamic battles.

Saturday, September 16, 2023:

Esports Cup

Game: Rocket League

Teams:

Howard University

US Military Academy (West Point)

US Naval Academy (Annapolis)

Shenandoah University

Howard University Army ROTC

Howard University Navy ROTC

Veteran Teams

Operation: Victory Royale

US Space Force

US Air Force

US Coast Guard

US Navy

US Army

Regiment Gaming

Schedule:

Team Warm-Ups: 9:00 A.M.

Event Kickoff: 10:00 A.M.

Awards Ceremony: 6:00 P.M.

Sunday, September 17, 2023

VIP Reception (Invitation Only) 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M.

Smash Bros Open Tournament: 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Open tournament for high schools, VA Partners and colleges. Amazon gift cards for the top five winners of the Smash Bros Open Tournament.



View other times for this event