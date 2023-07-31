Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) Claims Clinic Plus - Spartanburg, SC

PACT Act Event sponsored by the Columbia Regional Office and the Dorn Medical Center

When:

Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

University of South Carolina Upstate

301 N Campus Blvd

Spartanburg, SC

Cost:

Free

The Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) Claims Clinic Plus will take place on August 10, 2023 to August 12, 2023, and is hosted by the Columbia Regional Office, the Dorn Medical CenterAmerican Legion,  Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW),  the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs (SCDVA), and the National Association for Black Veterans, Inc. (NABVETS).

PACT Act: If you served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Post 9/11 era, or had toxic exposure in service, you may be entitled to VA benefits under a new law that expanded eligibility. Come learn more about filing a claim, and hear VA leadership speak on the PACT Act, and recognize Vietnam War Veterans.

This event will also have information on: 

  • VA Disability Compensation and Pension claims
  • Filing for and assistance with Veteran and Survivor benefits
  • Veteran Readiness and Employment benefits
  • VA Life Insurance, Home Loan, and Education information
  • VHA Health Care benefits and on-site enrollment
  • VA National Cemetery Administration Memorial Benefits
  • Mental health counseling resources
  • Homeless, low-income housing and vocational support services
  • Volunteer and employment opportunities
  • VA Mobile Vet Center
  • Vendors and services from community partners

And much more!

