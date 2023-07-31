Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) Claims Clinic Plus - Spartanburg, SC

PACT Act Event sponsored by the Columbia Regional Office and the Dorn Medical Center

When: Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Repeats Where: University of South Carolina Upstate 301 N Campus Blvd Spartanburg, SC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) Claims Clinic Plus will take place on August 10, 2023 to August 12, 2023, and is hosted by the Columbia Regional Office, the Dorn Medical Center, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW), the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs (SCDVA), and the National Association for Black Veterans, Inc. (NABVETS).

PACT Act: If you served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, Post 9/11 era, or had toxic exposure in service, you may be entitled to VA benefits under a new law that expanded eligibility. Come learn more about filing a claim, and hear VA leadership speak on the PACT Act, and recognize Vietnam War Veterans.

This event will also have information on:

VA Disability Compensation and Pension claims

Filing for and assistance with Veteran and Survivor benefits

Veteran Readiness and Employment benefits

VA Life Insurance, Home Loan, and Education information

VHA Health Care benefits and on-site enrollment

VA National Cemetery Administration Memorial Benefits

Mental health counseling resources

Homeless, low-income housing and vocational support services

Volunteer and employment opportunities

VA Mobile Vet Center

Vendors and services from community partners

And much more!

