PTSD Luncheon - Los Angeles, CA

When:

Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Building 500, Room 1281

Cost:

Free

VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System invites you to the PTSD Luncheon. Mindfulness is the practice of being present and aware in the moment. It can help reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, and promote overall well-being. Join us to learn some tips to hep you cultivate mindfulness.

For more information contact: 310-268-4350

