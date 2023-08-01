PACT Act Registration Day for Gulf War Veterans - Philadelphia, Pa.

Come out and enjoy special guest visitors, a sweet treat, and register for VA health care.

Come out and enjoy special guest visitors, a sweet treat, and register for VA health care. Gulf War Veterans are eligible for FREE VA health care under the 2022 PACT Act.

On Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., stop by the CPL Michael J. Crescenz (Philadelphia) VA Medical Center and enroll before the deadline for this important benefit expires on September 30, 2023.

Contact:

Rita Chappelle

rita.chappelle@va.gov