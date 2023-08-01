Rep. Martin Causer Senior Citizen Expo - Bradford, Pa.

The Rep. Martin Causer Senior Citizens Expo provides area seniors and their family members and caregivers convenient access to a wide range of information in one convenient location.

When: Fri. Aug 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Campus Drive Sports and Fitness Gymnasium Bradford, PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Look for us at the Rep. Martin Causer Senior Citizen Expo!

Exhibitors share information about health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, fire safety, financial planning, fraud protection, government services, hunting/fishing, personal safety and more. Health screenings will also be offered.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

Learn About: