30th Erie Annual PRIDE Picnic - Erie, Pa.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Pride Alliance, inc. invites the community to join them for the Erie Pride Picnic 2023.

When: Sat. Aug 12, 2023, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Presque Isle State Park | Rotary Pavilion 301 Peninsula Drive Erie, PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Look for us at the 30th Annual Erie PRIDE Picnic!

The Northwest Pennsylvania Pride Alliance, inc. invites the community to join them for the Erie Pride Picnic 2023 on Saturday, August 12th at the Rotary Pavilion at Presque Isle (near Beach 7) from 1 to 6 PM.

The event is sponsored by Central Outreach Erie and will provide HIV and STI testing.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

Learn About: