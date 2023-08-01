McKean County Fair - East Smethport, Pa.

Wednesday, August 16 is Veterans Day at the McKean County Fair!

When: Wed. Aug 16, 2023, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: McKean County Fair Grounds 7172 Route 46S Smethport, PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Look for us at the McKean County Fair !

The McKean County fair features carnival rides, food vendors, livestock and horse shows, motor sports, music and more!

Wednesday, August 16 is Veterans Day - All Veterans and Active Duty Personnel with proof of service are admitted FREE!

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

