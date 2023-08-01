PA Rep. Lee James Senior Expo - Franklin, Pa.
When:
Wed. Aug 23, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department
29 Shuffstall Street
Franklin, PA
Cost:
Free
Look for us at Rep. Lee James Senior Expo!
This event features vendors and exhibitors sharing valuable information for Franklin senior residents on vital state information, programs and services.
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more