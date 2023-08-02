PACT Act Claims Filing - College Park, GA

Greater Atlanta Veterans: Do not miss this opportunity to file your VA PACT Act claims!

When: Fri. Sep 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Georgia International Convention Center 2000 Convention Center Concourse College Park, GA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The Warrior Alliance, in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration, Atlanta VA Regional Office, and Georgia Department of Veterans Service will be onsite to perform screenings, provide updates on any current claims, and help you file your PACT Act claim.

Veterans from the following counties are welcome:

Gwinnett County

Dekalb County

Cobb County

Henry County

Fulton County

Clayton County

Chick-Fil-A and Coca-Cola Bottling will provide food and beverages for the event. There will be a fee for parking, but the Georgia International Convention Center is accessible by MARTA.

Contact for more information:

https://www.thewarrioralliance.org/