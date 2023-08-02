PACT Act Claims Filing - College Park, GA
Greater Atlanta Veterans: Do not miss this opportunity to file your VA PACT Act claims!
When:
Fri. Sep 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Georgia International Convention Center
2000 Convention Center Concourse
College Park, GA
Cost:
Free
The Warrior Alliance, in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration, Atlanta VA Regional Office, and Georgia Department of Veterans Service will be onsite to perform screenings, provide updates on any current claims, and help you file your PACT Act claim.
Veterans from the following counties are welcome:
- Gwinnett County
- Dekalb County
- Cobb County
- Henry County
- Fulton County
- Clayton County
Chick-Fil-A and Coca-Cola Bottling will provide food and beverages for the event. There will be a fee for parking, but the Georgia International Convention Center is accessible by MARTA.
Contact for more information:
- 404- 210-1776
- info@thewarrioralliance.org
