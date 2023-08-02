VA Enrollment, Claims and Information Fair - Hermitage, Pa.

Veteran Enrollment and Information Fair at the Mercer County CBOC

All Veterans are invited to attend. Staff from the Butler VA and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be on hand to share information about VA health care programs and services, PACT Act (the special enrollment period under this act ends September 29, 2023), answer questions, and assist Veterans with VA enrollment and claims. Toxic exposure screenings will be completed on a first come first serve basis.

For more information, contact Josh Seybert, Outreach Coordinator, at 878-271-6677 or email at joshua.seybert@va.gov.