Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC) - Colorado

Colorado Veterans: Join Us Virtually for a VEAC on August 22-23, 9am-3pm MT-

Colorado Veterans! VA, the Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs, and community partners will host a virtual event for Veterans, caregivers, Service members, survivors, and family members living in Colorado on Tuesday, August 22nd through Wednesday, August 23rd from 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. MDT.

Are you looking to get a status on your claim? Sign up for VA health care? Whatever it is, VA and community partners are here to help. Simply schedule an appointment to speak directly with VA and get dedicated one-on-one service. At the time of your appointment, a Veterans Service Officer will call you—via telephone—to kick off your appointment.

Get assistance with: claims and appeals filing and status updates; VA health care enrollment and benefits; new PACT Act eligibility for Agent Orange, burn pits, and other toxic exposures; Colorado state and community resources and benefits; family member, caregiver, and survivor benefits and services; memorial affairs; crisis resources; housing solutions, transition services and resources; and more.

Registration runs through Monday, August 21st with limited appointments available.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Website: www.va.gov/VEAC