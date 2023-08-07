VA Mental Health Summit - Online

This virtual event is FREE and open to everyone.

The goal of VA Mental Health Summit is to support Veterans' mental health recovery through active and ongoing collaboration between Veterans Affairs, Veterans, their families, community partners, and advocates.

Free CEUs are available for VA and community mental health providers! You must attend BY VIDEO in order for your attendance to be tracked. This event will be recorded.

Schedule: This event is held via Microsoft Teams

9:00 A.M. to 9:15 A.M. - Welcome!

9:15 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. - What Recovery Means to Us.

9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. - Coaching Into Care. (CEU/CME available for mental health providers; all are welcome to attend.)

10:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. - Resource Shares

11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. - CEU/CME : Adverse Childhood Experiences-Informed Training for Service Members, Veterans, & Families. (CEU/CME available for mental health providers; all are welcome to attend.)

1﻿2:00 P.M. to 12:45 P.M. - Resource Shares