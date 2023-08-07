ASK Suicide Prevention Training - Online

The Veteran Mental Health Department will host the AS+K Suicide Gatekeeper Training. Suicide does not discriminate and affects far too many lives. What can you do? The first step is to get training in suicide prevention. This program will certify you as an AS+K Gatekeeper. Learn the signs and symptoms of suicide and how to intervene and help someone with suicidal thoughts. So be a "Life Saver" today and sign up. It's free and includes CEU's.