Buddy Check Day: Call to Action Meeting - Online

Join the Texas Veterans Commission for their Monthly Buddy Check Call to Action Meeting!

The Texas Veterans Commission is dedicated to supporting and advocating for Veterans, and this training is a crucial part of our efforts. It is an opportunity for providers to come together and discuss important issues affecting our Veteran community.

During the meeting, we will address topics such as healthcare access and mental health support for Veterans. We will also exchange ideas to make a tangible differences in the lives of our fellow Veterans. Your presence and input are highly encouraged. Mark your calendars and make every effort to attend!

https://www.tvc.texas.gov/