Counseling Access to Lethal Means (CALM) Course - Online

Preventing Suicide and Promoting Mental Wellness

Reducing access to lethal means, such as firearms and medication, is a crucial strategy for preventing suicide. The Counseling on Access to Lethal Means (CALM) course is designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to help others reduce their risk of suicide by limiting access to these means. By completing this free online course, you will learn evidence-based strategies for raising the topic of lethal means, identifying individuals who may benefit from CALM counseling, and advising individuals on specific off-site and in-home secure storage options for firearms and dangerous medications.

In addition, the CALM course will help you work collaboratively with others to develop personalized plans for reducing access to lethal means and following up on these plans over time. With the skills and knowledge gained through CALM, you can play a critical role in preventing suicide and promoting mental wellness.