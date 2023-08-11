Veteran Populations Listening Session - Online

The Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission (MHSOAC) is hosting a virtual event for Veterans and advocates to voice their opinions on managing mental health.

Tom Orrock, Deputy Director of Operations, will welcome listening session participants, and commission staff will go over meeting procedures and guidelines. Orrock will describe the goals of the listening session and provide a brief background on the advocacy contracts. Commission staff will facilitate the main discussion and will inform participants of the next steps of the community engagement process.

Participants will be encouraged to respond to each of the following questions.

What are the most critical mental health needs of the Veteran population in California today?

What are the barriers or challenges to accessing mental health services and supports?

What are the barriers or challenges to staying engaged with services and supports?

On a scale from 1 to 10, how satisfied are you with the responsiveness of local leaders to provide better access to appropriate behavioral health services for you and your community? What would have to happen for your score to increase by one?

What types of training and education activities would promote the needs of the Veteran population?

What are the most effective outreach and engagement activities for the Veteran population?

What are the most effective methods for conducting local and state advocacy activities on behalf of the Veteran population?

How should statewide advocacy organizations and local advocacy organizations collaborate toward positive impact on the mental health needs of the Veteran population?

Responses to the main discussion questions may also be submitted in an online survey available on the MHSOAC website at: https://mhsoac.ca.gov/all/advocacy-listening-session-for-veteran-populations/

