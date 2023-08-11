2023 Veteran Suicide Prevention Panel - Washington, D.C.

Breaking Barriers While Building Community Partnerships

When: Wed. Sep 13, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (Brooke-Mondale Auditorium) 451 7th St SW Washington, DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Rsvp RSVP by August 31, 2023 to Mr. Walter Elmore at walter@accesshousingdc.org and

LCDR Jamillah Bynum at jamillah.bynum@hhs.gov.

The 2023 Suicide Prevention Forum will aim to involve the community, enhance communication and understanding, and provide resources for the prevention and postvention of Veteran suicide. This event will also support the continuum of care while addressing the risk of suicide through early intervention and prevention measures.

'Breaking Barriers While Building Community Partnerships' focuses on identifying warning signs and effective healing strategies for combating a public health epidemic. In addition, the discussion explores various approaches to prevention and postvention support resources.

Moderator:

RADM Matthew E. Kleiman, MSW, LCSW Assistant US Surgeon General U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps



Panelists:

Dr. Dwayne Buckingham

Molly Everett Davis MSW, Ed.D, CTTP, A-CTTP

Ca-Asia Lane, PhD

Sarah Taylor

Rev. Carol Ramsey-Lucas, BCC

CAPT Stephanie Felder, PhD, LCSW, LCAS-A, ACTTP

Dr. Robert L. Beckman, Ph.D

Greg Reuss

CAPT Jennifer Bornemann, LCSW-C, BCD

Dr. Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber

IMPORTANT: Photo ID is required for entrance to facility and lunch will be provided.

For more information about the panelists:

Event address and transportation information:

To attend the event virtually, please contact Access Housing DC for a Microsoft Teams link: