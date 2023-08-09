Veterans Harvest Fair - Lexington, KY

Suicide Prevention Awareness Event by the Lexington VA Health Care System

The Suicide Prevention and Whole Health teams of the Lexington VA Health Care System (VAHCS) are organizing the Veteran Harvest Fair. This event will have a farmers' market and an information fair for Veterans, their families, and the local community.

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to come together and raise awareness about this important issue. Join us at the farmers' market where we'll provide education on suicide prevention. The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and National Cemetery Administration (NCA) join Lexington VAHCS, as well as other Veteran Service Organizations and local farmers! We hope to see you there!

If you are interested in becoming a vendor for this event, please fill out the application form below.

Contact for more information: