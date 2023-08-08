Veterans Career Live - Making the Most of Hiring Events
Understanding how to prepare for and engage at a hiring event can work to your advantage and make the difference in securing a new opportunity. Join us as we discuss tips and techniques to make the most out of hiring events
When:
Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
With our Veterans Career Live sessions, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, all era veterans, and their family members and caregivers.See more events