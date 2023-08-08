Veterans Career Live - Making the Most of Hiring Events

Understanding how to prepare for and engage at a hiring event can work to your advantage and make the difference in securing a new opportunity. Join us as we discuss tips and techniques to make the most out of hiring events

With our Veterans Career Live sessions, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, all era veterans, and their family members and caregivers.