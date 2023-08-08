Veterans Career Live – An Introduction to AI for Veteran Job Seekers

Attention military service members, veterans, spouses & caregivers! Stand out in the civilian job market by enlisting the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI). In this power-packed webinar, we're on a mission to equip you with the knowledge and skills to conquer your job search with AI at your side. Discover the latest AI-driven strategies to optimize your resume, tailor your job applications, and ace interviews like a pro. We will share insider tips on leveraging AI-powered platforms and tools to identify the best job opportunities that align with your unique skills and experience. Let's embark on this mission together, as we empower you with cutting-edge AI techniques to secure your dream job and forge a successful post-military career path.

With our Veterans Career Live sessions, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, all era veterans, and their family members and caregivers.