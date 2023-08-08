Skip to Content
Serving Heroes Veteran Meal Distribution - Los Angeles, CA

When:

Mon. Aug 21, 2023, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm PT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Lot 7, by Building 218 and the Chapel

Cost:

Free

Join the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for our Serving Heroes Veterans Meal Distribution event. On behalf of our grateful nation, thank you for your service, your sacrifice and your bravery.

*Staff ineligible to receive meal

For more information contact CDCE/Voluntary Service at 310-268-4350.

