Serving Heroes Veteran Meal Distribution - Los Angeles, CA
When:
Mon. Aug 21, 2023, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm PT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Lot 7, by Building 218 and the Chapel
Cost:
Free
Join the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for our Serving Heroes Veterans Meal Distribution event. On behalf of our grateful nation, thank you for your service, your sacrifice and your bravery.
*Staff ineligible to receive meal
For more information contact CDCE/Voluntary Service at 310-268-4350.