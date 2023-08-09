6th Annual Hero's Journey Symposium
When:
Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 9:00 am – 6:00 am ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Hero’s Journey Symposium is comprised of facilitated panel discussions and a closing synthesis session. The panel discussions bring together a wide array of stakeholders, including brain health researchers, physicians, military leaders, public policy experts, and community advocates.
Our outcomes include shaping a “call to action” for a public information campaign; providing a collective sharing of best practices; identifying policy and research gaps; and providing a white paper summarizing the current state of affairs and offering solutions to create “better pathways to recovery, from wounds to wellness”.
Watch the livestream here.