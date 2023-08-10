Law Enforcement & Mission Support Recruitment Event - Arlington, TX

Join DHS and make a difference. All are welcome, including women, Veterans, those with disabilities, recent grads, and professionals.

When: Tue. Aug 22, 2023, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm CT Where: Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center 1200 Ballpark Way Arlington, TX Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is hiring! We want you to help protect and secure the nation. DHS is hosting a large-scale, in-person recruiting and hiring event to fill hundreds of law enforcement and mission- related opportunities across the department. From women interested in a law enforcement career to technology experts interested in cybersecurity, explore our job openings and start a fulfilling career at DHS.

Attendees will learn about the department, its mission, and career opportunities available nationwide. Meet recruiters and hiring managers from our participating component & headquarters offices. In addition, eligible candidates may be interviewed and receive on-the-spot tentative job offers!

