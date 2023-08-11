Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) Chicago Kickoff - Chicago, IL

Please join us for our VOWS Chicago Kickoff event on Thursday, September 14th from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. as we launch the VOWS Chicago Chapter!

T﻿he Bob Woodruff Foundation and VOWS are pleased to be launching a VOWS Chicago Chapter! Join us for this event to learn more about our mission to deliver an initiative that honors former and current military personnel and their spouses by facilitating a wide range of services geared toward providing career and business opportunities in corporate America.

As we launch this VOWS Chicago Chapter, our main objective is to integrate the Bob Woodruff Foundation into the Chicago area. We do this through the VOWS consortium to help expand our reach to local Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), Veterans, transitioning Service members, and their families to help them make meaningful connections with corporate America. This will foster mentorship opportunities, help Veterans find job placement, and overall build a community that works together to achieve one collective goal: helping Veterans achieve the most productive transition back to civilian life.

Contact for more information: emilee.gates@bobwoodrufffoundation.org