The Warrior Alliance and VA PACT Act Claims Filing - Augusta, GA
Augusta and CSRA Veterans: Do not miss this opportunity to file your VA PACT Act claims!
When:
Sat. Sep 30, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Augusta Technical College
3200 Augusta Tech Dr
1300 Building
Augusta, GA
Cost:
Free
The Warrior Alliance, in partnership with the Veterans Benefits Administration and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service, will be onsite at Augusta Technical College to perform screenings, provide updates on any current claims, and help you file your PACT Act claim.
For more information:
- 404- 210-1776
- info@thewarrioralliance.org
