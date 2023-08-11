VA NAII International Summit for AI in Health Care - Washington, D.C.

Join us for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Artificial Intelligence Institute (NAII) AI Summit Series event.

When: Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET Repeats Where: Hilton Washington DC National Mall | The Wharf 480 L'Enfant Plaza Southwest Washington, DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Artificial Intelligence Institute (NAII) on September 6-8, 2023, in Washington, DC. Thought leaders from around the globe will provide insightful presentations and interactive discussions to address the future role of artificial intelligence (AI) in Veteran health care and beyond.

AI continues to grow in prevalence and new technologies are creating opportunities to transform health care worldwide. AI and machine learning (ML) are contributing to landmark advancements in health care, especially in regards to personalized medicine, population health, health equity and trustworthy AI practices. These technologies allow for greater accuracy and more timely patient care for Veterans, as well as for communities internationally.

Speakers will include VA’s Chief AI Officer (CAIO) and NAII Director, Gil Alterovitz, Ph.D., FACMI, FAMIA, along with many more leading experts in health care, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), including:

The Honorable Denis Richard McDonough , Secretary, US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

, Secretary, US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Carolyn Clancy, M.D., MACP, Assistant Under Secretary for Health (AUSH) for Discovery, Education & Affiliate Networks (DEAN), Veterans Health Administration (VHA), US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

Assistant Under Secretary for Health (AUSH) for Discovery, Education & Affiliate Networks (DEAN), Veterans Health Administration (VHA), US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Siddhartha Mukherjee, M.D., Pulitzer Prize winning author

Pulitzer Prize winning author David Rhew, M.D., Global Chief Medical Officer and VP Healthcare, Microsoft

We invite you to connect and engage with professionals from across government, academia, research and industry as we dive into recent AI developments and applications with the potential to significantly enhance the entire patient care continuum on a global scale. We are also excited to offer VA medical, nursing and psychology professionals the opportunity to earn Continuing Education Units (CEU) and Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit. The CEU/CME sessions will be available for registration on August 7, 2023.

