South Texas VA Job Fair

South Texas Veterans Health Care System will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, August 26 for potential applicants interested in the following areas:

Advanced Medical Support Assistants

Medical Technologists

Medical Laboratory Technicians

Social Workers

Nursing Assistants

Licensed Vocational Nurses

Housekeeping Aids

Police Officers

This job fair will be held at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital located at 7400 Merton Minter Blvd., San Antonio, Texas 78229. Applicants should bring their resume/CV, DD-214 (if applicable), and VA Disability Award Letter (if applicable).

Interviews and potential selections will be completed onsite. For additional information, call (210) 279-1782.