757 Military Career Summit: Hiring Event - Newport News, VA

Interview with companies for positions that align with your experience, abilities, and personal preferences!

When: Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Anderson Field House 643 Dickman Street Newport News, VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses: don't miss your chance to interview with some of America's top companies!

The 757 Career Summits offer more than just a typical job fair experience!

This collaboration between military bases, The Virginia Peninsula Chamber, Hampton Roads Workforce Council, and multiple companies aims to recruit candidates in fields such as airlines, IT, healthcare, leadership, and more.

You can interview with companies and schedule follow-up conversations with selected teams. Personnel with employment decision-making authority will be available. An updated list of attending employers based on your background and preferences will allow for research beforehand.

Event Organized by The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRVECs)

https://www.theworkforcecouncil.org/