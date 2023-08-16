Southside Hampton Roads DoD SkillBridge EXPO - Norfolk, VA

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council welcomes Veterans and their families to the Hampton Roads Region!

As a military Veteran, do you want to transition smoothly into civilian life with new certifications and experience? Learn how the region's top approved programs can boost your employability.

Several military members transition from the service each year. They are experienced leaders, skilled co-workers, adept business owners, and supportive neighbors. The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center aims to connect military spouses, GI Bill Student Veterans, and professionals who have served with opportunities to impact their communities positively.

Connect with vetted providers through DoD Skillbridge and Army Career Skills Programs to make informed decisions about building your professional network.

Event Organized by The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRVECs)

https://www.theworkforcecouncil.org/