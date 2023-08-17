Quad Cities Veterans Experience Action Center

Join us for the Quad Cities Veterans Experience Action Center

When: Fri. Sep 29, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Iowa National Guard Armed Forces Readiness Center 5300 W. Kimberly Rd. Davenport, IA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Meet face-to-face with the VA to get claims assistance, enroll in healthcare, and access other VA and community services, such as mental health, suicide prevention, and free dental screening. A collaboration between UnityPoint Health - Trinity, QC Community Veterans Engagement Board, U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, state, county, and local organizations, and the community. Veterans, Transitioning Military, spouses and caregivers are encouraged to attend. Bring DD-214 and documents related to new or current claims.

The event takes place September 29 & 30 from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM at Iowa National Guard Armed Forces Readiness Center, 5300 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport, Iowa 52806.