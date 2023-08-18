9/11 Service Project Sign Up: Volunteer for a Service Project in Your Area

The Mission Continues is calling on Veterans to stand united and serve in their community.

The Mission Continues is calling on Veterans, military families, and non-Veterans, to serve their communities through service projects organized by our Service Platoons across the country. Join us in serving together this September and make a positive impact in honor of the sacrifices made after 9/11.

Register Here for a project near you to make a difference, swap stories, and meet other service-minded veterans, service members and supporters in your community.

United In Service: Honoring 9/11 Social Press Kit

Contact Information:

314- 588 8805

INFO@MISSIONCONTINUES.ORG

https://www.missioncontinues.org/our-mission/

