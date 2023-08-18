9/11 Service Project Sign Up: Volunteer for a Service Project in Your Area
The Mission Continues is calling on Veterans to stand united and serve in their community.
When:
Fri. Sep 1, 2023, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Mission Continues is calling on Veterans, military families, and non-Veterans, to serve their communities through service projects organized by our Service Platoons across the country. Join us in serving together this September and make a positive impact in honor of the sacrifices made after 9/11.
- Register Here for a project near you to make a difference, swap stories, and meet other service-minded veterans, service members and supporters in your community.
- United In Service: Honoring 9/11 Social Press Kit
Contact Information:
- 314- 588 8805
- INFO@MISSIONCONTINUES.ORG
https://www.missioncontinues.org/our-mission/
