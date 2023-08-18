Virtual Veteran Suicide Prevention Symposium

September is Suicide Prevention Month. VA is hosting a live virtual symposium on Sept. 12, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT). This symposium offers a valuable opportunity to raise awareness about Veteran suicide prevention and to educate the community of the programs and resources available to Veterans, their family members, and caregivers. Suicide is preventable and there is hope. Please join us.

#VASymposium sessions are conducted live and offered at no charge to #Veterans, #TransitioningServiceMembers and their families!

Join the live virtual training using the link below - https://bit.ly/3JTEU3f