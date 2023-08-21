VA Million Veteran Program – Cincinnati, OH

Join today!

The Million Veteran Program (MVP), one of VA’s largest research efforts, is inviting over one million Veterans to help us better understand how genes, lifestyle, military experiences, and exposures affect health and wellness. We’re less than 30,000 Veterans away from this goal!

As a participant, you can help us better understand health conditions affecting Veterans from all backgrounds like cardiovascular disease, cancers, PTSD and mental health conditions and many more. Joining MVP means providing your informed consent, a one-time blood draw and sharing secure access to your health records with MVP. You may be asked to take a survey from time to time, too.

Stop by during the event and learn more! Veterans don’t need be enrolled in VA health care to join VA’s Million Veteran