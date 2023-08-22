PACT Act Enrollment Claims Event in Mohave Valley, Arizona

When: Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT Where: Fort Mojave Indian Health Center 1607 Plantation Rd Mohave Valley, AZ Cost: Free Add to Calendar

You'll have a chance to speak to one of our representatives, get answers to claims and benefits questions, file your claim, and get same-day decisions when you share complete information.

A representative for the Native American Direct Loan program will also share information about the program.

For more information, contact the health director at 928-346-4679; email AndrewTaylor2@va.gov or Joshua.Wear@va.gov