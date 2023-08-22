SPEd Talk: Suicide Prevention Education - Syracuse, NY

It's time to move the conversation forward.

When: Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET Where: Syracuse University Campus National Veteran Resource Center at the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building 101 Waverly Ave Syracuse, NY Cost: Free Add to Calendar

In 2020, 6,146 Veterans died by suicide. Veteran suicides account for 16% of suicide deaths in the U.S. while only making up 7.9% of the entire adult population. And unfortunately, chances are, you know someone that has died by suicide, asked for help, or navigated mental health services.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, Syracuse Medical Center, and Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) invite you to attend a first of its kind, SPEd Talk, for Suicide Prevention Education at the National Veterans Resource Center at the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building.

During this storytelling event, our speakers will, with transparency and honesty, share stories of impact, encouragement, and hope with a goal to educate, destigmatize, and shine a light on mental health challenges, resources, and the benefits of asking for help.

