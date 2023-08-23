Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans' Illnesses (RACGWVI) Meeting - Washington, D.C.

For interested parties who cannot attend in person, this meeting will also be available by videoconference by connecting to Webex.

When: Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm ET Repeats Where: Department of Veterans Affairs 810 Vermont Avenue NW Room 230 Washington, DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) gives notice under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, 5 U.S.C. ch. 10., that the Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans' Illnesses will meet at the Department of Veterans Affairs, 810 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20420 in Room 230. All sessions will be open to the public. Please note a valid photo I.D. is required to enter the building.

The meeting sessions will begin and end as follows:

September 7, 2023 - 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (ET)

- 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (ET) September 8, 2023 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ET)

All sessions will be open to the public. For interested parties who cannot attend in person, this meeting will also be available by videoconference by connecting to Webex at the following URLs:

September 7, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (ET): https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/​veteransaffairs/​j.php?​MTID=​m973072c682802f428665ee5a37cb3d18 or join by phone: 1–833–558–0712 Toll-free; meeting number (access code): 2762 359 0372. Meeting password: RACGWVI_Day1 September 8, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ET)

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/​veteransaffairs/​j.php?​MTID=​m973072c682802f428665ee5a37cb3d18 or join by phone: 1–833–558–0712 Toll-free; meeting number (access code): 2762 359 0372. Meeting password: RACGWVI_Day1 September 8, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ET) VETERAN ENGAGEMENT SESSION: September 7, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (ET): https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mffbfb7cc7db9d87b21d3459616456aef or join by phone: 1–833–558–0712 Toll-free Meeting number (access code): 2762 256 8644. Meeting password: RACGWVI_#1

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mffbfb7cc7db9d87b21d3459616456aef or join by phone: 1–833–558–0712 Toll-free Meeting number (access code): 2762 256 8644. Meeting password: RACGWVI_#1 September 8, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ET) : https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=m32f2b30d08ef4c61e4a7deccf3be9bdc or join by phone: 1-833-558-0712 Toll-free Meeting number (access code): 2764 342 8041. Meeting password: RACGWVI_Day2

Contact Dr. Karen Block, Designated Federal Officer

202–443–5600 or at Karen.Block@va.gov

View other times for this event