Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans' Illnesses (RACGWVI) Meeting - Washington, D.C.

For interested parties who cannot attend in person, this meeting will also be available by videoconference by connecting to Webex.

When:

Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

Department of Veterans Affairs

810 Vermont Avenue NW

Room 230

Washington, DC

Cost:

Free

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) gives notice under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, 5 U.S.C. ch. 10., that the Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans' Illnesses will meet at the Department of Veterans Affairs, 810 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20420 in Room 230. All sessions will be open to the public. Please note a valid photo I.D. is required to enter the building.

The meeting sessions will begin and end as follows:

  • September 7, 2023  - 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (ET)
  • September 8, 2023 - 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ET)

All sessions will be open to the public. For interested parties who cannot attend in person, this meeting will also be available by videoconference by connecting to Webex at the following URLs:

Contact Dr. Karen Block, Designated Federal Officer

 

Fri. Sep 8, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

