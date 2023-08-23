American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) - Online

Discover how the National Resource Directory can provide aid and support to you and your loved ones.

Jonathan Morris from the Office of Warrior Care Policy will present an overview of the National Resource Directory (NRD).

The NRD is a comprehensive database of validated resources that supports the recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration of service members, Veterans, family members, and caregivers.

The NRD provides access to services and resources at the national, state, and local levels to assist with community reintegration, offering vetted information on benefits, education, employment, homelessness, and housing.

For more information contact: Melissa.Johnson3@redcross.org