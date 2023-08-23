Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) - Online

American Red Cross - Military and Veteran Caregiver Network

Discover how the National Resource Directory can provide aid and support to you and your loved ones.

When:

Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 10:30 am CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

Jonathan Morris from the Office of Warrior Care Policy will present an overview of the National Resource Directory (NRD).

The NRD is a comprehensive database of validated resources that supports the recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration of service members, Veterans, family members, and caregivers.

The NRD provides access to services and resources at the national, state, and local levels to assist with community reintegration, offering vetted information on benefits, education, employment, homelessness, and housing.

For more information contact: Melissa.Johnson3@redcross.org

See more events

Last updated: