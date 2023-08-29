Leadership Development Seminar Series - Online

Presented by Kappa Lambda Chi Military Fraternity Incorporated

We are inviting all learners and leaders to our next Kappa Lambda Chi Leadership Development Seminar Series which is part of our Leadership Development Academy. Our Motto is: Where Leadership is Leadership and VISON Matters!

The series host proven leaders from diverse backgrounds and cultures providing the opportunity to share with the participants their concept and experiences on leadership and how they play as key elements to successful actions in every facet of one's personal and professional life. Please join us this month as we hear from another one of our proven leaders. This venue is open to all who wish to participate and only your desire to grow and develop is required to develop your leadership skills and style.

This Seminar Series Presents: BG (Ret) Omuso D. George

Former U.S. Army Installation Management Command, G8 (Resource Mgmt.)

Topic: “Leadership Reflections"

BG(R) Omuso George currently works as a Director within the Defense and Security Segment for Guidehouse, a global technology and advisory consulting firm. He is a consummate team builder and highly skilled resource manager. He has advised at the most senior levels of U.S. Army leadership in the acquisition, distribution, and financial resources to enable strategic and operational outcomes.

POC: Bro Julius M. Johnson, jmjohn112@gmail.com or 202-870-1556