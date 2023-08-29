Veteran Creative Arts Festival & Resource Fair - Butler, Pa.

Veterans will be performing their music and creative writing submissions!

Veterans and their families can also take advantage of the opportunity to talk with VA staff about Enrollment, PACT Act, Veteran benefits and many other programs.

Food and other activities will be available, including onsite creative workshops such as painting, yoga, and photography.

Event is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.

For more information contact Karen Dunn at 878-271-6484 or email Karen.Dunn2@va.gov.