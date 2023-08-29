Gulf War and Post-9/11 VA health care open enrollment - Philadelphia, Pa.
Join us for a PACT Act OPEN HEALTH CARE ENROLLMENT event for Gulf War and Post 9/11 Veterans.
When:
Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Front lobby near Starbucks
3900 Woodland Avenue
Philadelphia, PA
Cost:
Free
Join us on Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main entrance near Starbucks for a PACT Act health care open enrollment event for Gulf War and Post 9/11 Veterans.
Stop by and sign up. VHA enrollment specialists will help you enroll. VBA will also be onsite to assist your with filing a claim under the PACT Act or exploring other benefits and/or checking your claim status.
The PACT Act offers free health care to Gulf War and Post-9/11 combat Veterans. You must apply by September 30, 2023.
Contact:
Rita Chappelle
rita.chappelle@va.gov