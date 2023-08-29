Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Gulf War and Post-9/11 VA health care open enrollment - Philadelphia, Pa.

Join us for a PACT Act OPEN HEALTH CARE ENROLLMENT event for Gulf War and Post 9/11 Veterans.

When:

Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Front lobby near Starbucks

3900 Woodland Avenue

Philadelphia, PA

Cost:

Free

Join us on Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main entrance near Starbucks for a PACT Act health care open enrollment event for Gulf War and Post 9/11 Veterans.

Stop by and sign up. VHA enrollment specialists will help you enroll. VBA will also be onsite to assist your with filing a claim under the PACT Act or exploring other benefits and/or checking your claim status.

The PACT Act offers free health care to Gulf War and Post-9/11 combat Veterans. You must apply by September 30, 2023. 

Contact:
Rita Chappelle
rita.chappelle@va.gov

See more events

Last updated: