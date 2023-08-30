Skip to Content
Caregiver's Tea - Los Angeles, CA

When:

Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center

Fisher House, Building 523, Back Patio

11301 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

The Fisher House in collaboration with the Caregiver Support Program would like you to join us for our Caregiver's Tea: a special event for family caregivers of Veterans. 

  • Connect with other family caregivers
  • Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program
  • Light refreshments will be served. 

Registration Required - Email or call to reserve your space.

Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov Phone: 310-268-4457

