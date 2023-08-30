Caregiver's Tea - Los Angeles, CA

The Fisher House in collaboration with the Caregiver Support Program would like you to join us for our Caregiver's Tea: a special event for family caregivers of Veterans.

Connect with other family caregivers

Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program

Light refreshments will be served.

Registration Required - Email or call to reserve your space.

Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov Phone: 310-268-4457