Caregiver's Tea - Los Angeles, CA
When:
Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
Fisher House, Building 523, Back Patio
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
The Fisher House in collaboration with the Caregiver Support Program would like you to join us for our Caregiver's Tea: a special event for family caregivers of Veterans.
- Connect with other family caregivers
- Learn about services available from the VA Caregiver Support Program
- Light refreshments will be served.
Registration Required - Email or call to reserve your space.
Email: VHAWLARSVP@va.gov Phone: 310-268-4457