Erie County Fair - Wattsburg, Pa.

Look for us at the Erie County Fair!

About the Event | Erie County Fair Mission

The mission of the Wattsburg Agricultural Society, Inc. Erie County Fair at Wattsburg is to provide a quality educational fair for the community and surrounding areas that demonstrates the past, present and the future of agriculture.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA health care, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA health care programs.

Learn About:

Behavioral Health Services

PACT Act Resources

Eligibility & Enrollment

Women’s Health Program

Post-9/11Military2VA

Whole Health

Connected Care | My HealtheVet

Food and Nutrition

Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)

Voluntary Service

and more

Contact:

Briana Cummings

briana.cummings@va.gov

(814) 860-2074