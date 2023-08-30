Erie County Fair - Wattsburg, Pa.
When:
Sat. Sep 2, 2023, 8:00 am – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Wattsburg County Fair Grounds
13993 State Hwy 8 & 89
Wattsburg, PA
Cost:
Free
Look for us at the Erie County Fair!
About the Event | Erie County Fair Mission
The mission of the Wattsburg Agricultural Society, Inc. Erie County Fair at Wattsburg is to provide a quality educational fair for the community and surrounding areas that demonstrates the past, present and the future of agriculture.
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA health care, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA health care programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more
Contact:
Briana Cummings
briana.cummings@va.gov
(814) 860-2074