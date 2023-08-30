Senator Brooks' Meadville Area Senior Expo - Meadville, Pa.
When:
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Vernon Central Hose Company
16589 McMath Avenue
Meadville, PA
Cost:
Free
Look for us at the Senator Brooks' Meadville Area Senior Expo!
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA health care, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA health care programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more
Contact:
Briana Cummings
briana.cummings@va.gov
(814) 860-2074