Senator Brooks' Meadville Area Senior Expo - Meadville, Pa.

Look for us at the Senator Brooks' Meadville Area Senior Expo!

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA health care, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA health care programs.

Learn About:

Behavioral Health Services

PACT Act Resources

Eligibility & Enrollment

Women’s Health Program

Post-9/11Military2VA

Whole Health

Connected Care | My HealtheVet

Food and Nutrition

Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)

Voluntary Service

and more

Contact:

Briana Cummings

briana.cummings@va.gov

(814) 860-2074