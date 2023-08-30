Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Erie SeaWolves Military Appreciation Night - Erie, Pa.

Erie VA outreach event

Get ready to howl and wave towels!

When:

Sat. Sep 2, 2023, 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm ET

Where:

UPMC Park

831 French St

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

Look for us at Erie SeaWolves Military Appreciation Night!

Double-A Affiliate Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve

Get ready to howl and wave towels! The first 1,000 fans receive a SeaWolves camouflage rally towel.
Presented By Fullington Trailways

Military Appreciation Night:
The Erie SeaWolves salute active and retired members of the United States Armed Forces.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA health care, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA health care programs.

Learn About:

  • Behavioral Health Services
  • PACT Act Resources
  • Eligibility & Enrollment
  • Women’s Health Program
  • Post-9/11Military2VA
  • Whole Health
  • Connected Care | My HealtheVet
  • Food and Nutrition
  • Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
  • Voluntary Service
  • and more

Contact:

Briana Cummings
briana.cummings@va.gov 
(814) 860-2074

See more events

Last updated: