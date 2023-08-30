Erie SeaWolves Military Appreciation Night - Erie, Pa.
When:
Sat. Sep 2, 2023, 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm ET
Where:
UPMC Park
831 French St
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Look for us at Erie SeaWolves Military Appreciation Night!
Double-A Affiliate Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve
Get ready to howl and wave towels! The first 1,000 fans receive a SeaWolves camouflage rally towel.
Presented By Fullington Trailways
Military Appreciation Night:
The Erie SeaWolves salute active and retired members of the United States Armed Forces.
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA health care, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA health care programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more
Contact:
Briana Cummings
briana.cummings@va.gov
(814) 860-2074