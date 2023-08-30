Rep. Merski Senior Fair - Harborcreek, Pa.
When:
Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Harborcreek Social Hall
7275 Buffalo Rd
Harborcreek, PA
Cost:
Free
Look for us at Rep. Merski's Harborcreek Senior Fair!
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA health care, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA health care programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more
Contact:
Briana Cummings
briana.cummings@va.gov
(814) 860-2074